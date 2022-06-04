© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pharmaceutical profiteer Pfizer blackmails governments and terrorizes entire peoples
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • June 04, 2022
Pfizer representatives are blackmailing numerous governments with their Corona vaccines. Pfizer demands national bank reserves, military bases and embassy real estate as compensation and security for the delivery of millions of vaccine batches. Doesn't the merciless profiteering of the big pharmaceutical companies have to be finally done away with?
✓ www.kla.tv/22680
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22680
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.