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WHAT is Behind the Russian INVASION of Ukraine?
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765 views • March 01, 2022
Del BigTree, The HighWire.
As Russia invaded Ukraine this week, Putin’s ties with the World Economic Forum, and its founder, Klaus Schwab, are coming into focus. Del explores the connection between the W.E.F.’s goals and Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw3mq3-what-is-behind-the-russian-invasion-of-ukraine.html
As Russia invaded Ukraine this week, Putin’s ties with the World Economic Forum, and its founder, Klaus Schwab, are coming into focus. Del explores the connection between the W.E.F.’s goals and Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vw3mq3-what-is-behind-the-russian-invasion-of-ukraine.html
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