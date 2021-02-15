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Official death rates: Why are real stats manipulated?
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480 views • February 15, 2021
Official death rates are, or better say, were there for everyone to look at.
Why then reporting a deadly pandemic if the numbers aren't there?
Money of course. That is how it works.
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/89/7/11-089086/en/
Look at the data yourself and stop wearing the mask.
Why then reporting a deadly pandemic if the numbers aren't there?
Money of course. That is how it works.
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/89/7/11-089086/en/
Look at the data yourself and stop wearing the mask.
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