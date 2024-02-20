Matthew 2 & 3 - Two Kinds of Fruit in Messiah's Day - HIG S1 E2

In the last program, the legitimacy of Yeshua Messiah’s Davidic lineage was established. We also learned that Joseph was the Tsadeek or rightful heir to the throne of David in his time, and that Joseph passed that on to Yeshua by treating him as his firstborn son.

But what kind of person was Joseph? And what kind of world was Messiah born into? What did being the son of David mean in that world? And what can we learn from their example?





Note: In this final special introductory episode, we finish laying the foundation for the Gospels. Some of today's material includes clips taken from the radio program "On The Road To Tsiyon with Eliyahu and Dawn", you can hear more of their programs on Tsiyon Road Radio's website⁠tsiyon.org⁠(Tsiyon is pronounced Zion and is considered a more accurate transliteration from the original Hebrew.)