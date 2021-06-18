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Switzerland Votes to Extend Government’s COVID Powers
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30 views • June 18, 2021
In an interview with Infowars Europe, Swiss citizen Catarina breaks down the implications of a recent referendum in which voters granted the government expanded ‘emergency’ powers related to the COVID crisis, which has dragged on for nearly 18 months. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccc27be945cd161115710c
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