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The new Chinese of NFSC, brother Haohaidong, talking about the evil of the CCP. Everyone will protect the system, but everyone is the victim of this evil system. This is the core reason that the CCP can still exist today. You need to see the intrinsic nature of the CCP, they asked you to step on people, but never let you change its system! The CCP will always resolve people’s grievances, including local officials’ policies that are not easy to ask people to complain about their predecessors! But to be truthful, the local officials have become worse and worse.