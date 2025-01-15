Strange Prophetic Happenings Point to Rapture & Tribulation Very Soon - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

Pastor JD explains that the reason why everything happening in the world today is getting stranger is because the pre-tribulation rapture is getting closer.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- John’s Hopkins Center for Health Security PDF, The Spars Pandemic 2025-2028

https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/sites/default/files/2022-12/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf

- United States Department of the Interior PDF, A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators

https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/USGS-DEFUSE-2021-006245-Combined-Records_Redacted.pdf

- SmartLA 2028 PDF

https://ita.lacity.gov/sites/g/files/wph1626/files/2021-05/SmartLA2028%20-%20Smart%20City%20Strategy.pdf

- New Smart Grid; JUMPSmartMaui Project

https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-eu/case_studies/the-new-smart-grid-in-hawaii-jumpsmartmaui-project/?mibextid=Zxz2cZ

- PDF, Japan and U.S. Collaborative Smart Grid Demonstration Project in Maui Island of Hawaii State: A case study

https://www.nedo.go.jp/content/100864936.pdf

- World Economic Forum, How Hawaii plans to be the first US state to run entirely on clean energy

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/08/how-hawaii-plans-to-be-the-first-us-state-to-run-entirely-on-clean-energy

- Hawaii Digital Government Summit Honolulu article

https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html

- Wikipedia, Escape From L.A.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escape_from_L.A.

.

STRANGE PROPHETIC HAPPENINGS LIST:

1. Satanic intelligence masquerading as AI, for the world-wide centralization prophesied in Revelation

2. Confusing and distressing anomalies never before seen, now taking place in every nation on earth

3. A strange change in people’s personalities and behavior due to the Psyops and media propaganda

4. A marked increase in hatred coupled with the absence of any love or compassion for other people

5. Economic instability bringing once very prosperous nations to the brink of a total financial collapse

6. Churches, particularly here in the US, abandoning preaching the Gospel and teaching God’s Word

7. Treacherous acts of pure evil perpetrated in ways that were unimaginable prior to the last few years

8. The demonic deception with these drones/orbs, poisoning the population and destroying the earth

9. Strange man-made bioweapons spreading diseases, requiring dangerous deadly pharmaceuticals

10. Unprecedented increase in man-made fires using the US Military’s Direct Energy Weapons (DEW)

.

.

.

