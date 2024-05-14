The Rock Almighty God Never Misses A Birthday

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".
The way God cares for us surpasses human understanding. With faith we can experience the manifest power of God work in our lives.
God Remembers Us
God Hovers Over Us
From Intouch Ministries
Get daily devotions and more with the app:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl
It is impossible for God to forget us—we are His children and are inscribed upon His hands.
Isaiah 49:13-18
Does it ever seem as if God has forgotten about you? Do you ever feel overlooked, abandoned, or unimportant? In seasons of suffering, it’s easy to think He doesn’t see or care about what we’re going through. With Jerusalem destroyed and most of its inhabitants sent into Babylonian captivity, the people of Israel were also tempted to think God had forgotten and abandoned them.
Music video credit:
Imagine This Munky Jump
Put Imagine This on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf
Michaeljon Murphy
@michaeljonmurphy9858
https://www.youtube.com/@michaeljonmurphy9858
Christ-centered Rock "n" Roll for your soul.
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
Now streaming on US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.