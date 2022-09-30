Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry - Nord Stream Pipelines Comments - 092922

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Commenting on the recent accidents on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the very idea that those whom the EU calls its allies might be behind the incident is 'unacceptable' to the bloc.
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