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https://gnews.org/post/p145w3f89
08/01/2022 Just as Miles Guo said, the CCP demonstrated their consistent shameless behavior when President Tsai Ing-wen awarded Nancy Pelosi. Now the CCP and PLA have demonstrated their nature of a paper tiger to the world