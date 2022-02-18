Dr. Carrie Madej on Hydra vulgaris, nanobots, and graphene found in vaccination vials

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Recently, American doctor and researcher Carrie Madej was present in the Spanish Twitch channel El Arconte.
In this program, she answered several questions about transhumanism and what she has found in the vials she has analyzed.
One of the questions she was asked was related to the end of the introduction of Hydra vulgaris, nanotechnology, and graphene to the human body, to which Dr. Madej answered with what she knows about them to date.
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