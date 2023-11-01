Horrifying Moments! Spectacular Explosion Footage Shows Ukraine Destroying Russian Big Gun

US Military News





Oct 31, 2023





The Russian self-propelled artillery system was taken down by the brave troops of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces. These are volunteer militia units that were created during the war in Donbas and continue to serve on the frontlines.





The recent video footage highlights the devastating impact of this conflict on the local community. Klishchiivka has been all but razed to the ground and continues to endure relentless attacks. It appears that the 2S9 'Nona-S' had positioned itself behind a ruined house but was spotted by a Ukrainian drone. The drone then provided the coordinates to the 128th Battalion's artillery. Artillery systems have played a pivotal role in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as mentioned by the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies in January 2023.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCF7Ci3gFoU