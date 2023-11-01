Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! Spectacular Explosion Footage Shows Ukraine Destroying Russian Big Gun
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published 13 hours ago

US Military News


Oct 31, 2023


The Russian self-propelled artillery system was taken down by the brave troops of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces. These are volunteer militia units that were created during the war in Donbas and continue to serve on the frontlines.


The recent video footage highlights the devastating impact of this conflict on the local community. Klishchiivka has been all but razed to the ground and continues to endure relentless attacks. It appears that the 2S9 'Nona-S' had positioned itself behind a ruined house but was spotted by a Ukrainian drone. The drone then provided the coordinates to the 128th Battalion's artillery. Artillery systems have played a pivotal role in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as mentioned by the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies in January 2023.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCF7Ci3gFoU

Keywords
russiaexplosionwarus military newsukrainedestroyinghorrifyingartillerybig gunterritorial defensevolunteer militia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket