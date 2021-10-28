© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Needle Nazis Threaten to Terminate NYC Firemen, EMTs, and Police Officers on Friday
Follow
9
Share
Report
3243 views • October 28, 2021
Today on TruNews, a showdown over Covid vaccine mandates is brewing in New York City. Communist Mayor De Blasio has threatened to fire thousands of first responders, including police officers, firefighters, and EMTs. The vaccination deadline is tomorrow. If the city’s radical political officials follow through on their threats, up to 40% of New York City’s fire departments could by closed this weekend.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/28/21
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/28/21
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.