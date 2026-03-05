North Korea’s Navy conducted tests last Wednesday on the missile destroyer No. 51 Choe Hyon.

Kim Jong Un personally observed the trials, which were aimed at assessing the ship’s operational capabilities ahead of its entry into service.

The vessel is the lead ship of the Choe Hyon-class, first unveiled in April 2025.

So far, North Korea has built two destroyers of this class: Choe Hyon (No. 51) and Kang Kon (No. 52). A third ship is currently under construction.

Under Kim Jong Un’s directive and the new five-year plan, North Korea aims to build 12 large-displacement warships by 2030.