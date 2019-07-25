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Janus the Gatekeeper
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321 views • July 25, 2019
In this video I'll be talking about the roman god of gods better known as Janus,he/she is the god of duality the Ouroboros/eternity ,the past and the present well basically they perceived him as the god of everything and his ties to freemasonry and the Jesuits and the Vatican and with the recent push by Hollywood in transgender which is in his honour.
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