Shali had an accident lying on the roadside for a few days, her spine almost fell off

Shali accidentally had an accident and was lying on the side of the road for several days.

Her hind legs couldn't move, she could only move with her front legs.

She lay exhausted gasping for help waiting for someone to help, but all to no avail.

The pain didn't stop coming, her body was shaking non-stop.

If I didn't make it in time, I didn't know what would happen to her.





Shali was X-rayed and had the necessary tests done.

She broke both her lumbar vertebrae and her tail vertebrae.

According to neurologists, the spinal cord was severed.

Due to not being treated in time, her normal mobility could not be performed.

The wound was temporarily stopped bleeding and she was given painkillers.

I was still waiting for the consultation of the neurologist.

However, this case required an MRI and stabilization of the fracture lines.





Finally, after many stress and suffocating moments

My girl came out and sobered

I was sure that this spirit will survive and fight to the end.

After surgery, the spine would be fused and the hips lifted, from which the pain would gradually decrease.

But the recovery depended entirely on Shali.

A long road of rehabilitation awaited her ahead.





Pain management for Shali was being done very well by the doctor

Her condition was much better than the first day

What was needed at that time for Shali was to eat enough nutrients.

Every day, she produced a lot of good energy





We hadn't had any trouble a few nights before

But Shali's respiratory system had problems after the surgery

The doctor was trying to nurse her body to make it easier for her to breathe.

And her digestive system had a little problem, so when she ate full, she often had a full stomach and indigestion.

She couldn't eat a large amount at once

That was why I had to split the amount of food and feed her several times a day





Shali was discharged from the vet, I would be the one to take care of and protect her for the rest of my life.

Although the results obtained were not really worth the effort Shali had spent.

Her walking ability hadn't reached its maximum yet

But that was not why she felt bored

She always joined the game in the most fun way.

