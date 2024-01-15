Israeli Aircraft Continue to Massively Bomb Residential areas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip - part 2, Jan 15

Israeli aircraft continue to massively bomb residential areas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip : according to the latest data, more than 30 residents were killed last night and several dozen were injured.





Meanwhile, Palestinian media said that 70 thousand housing units in the enclave were completely destroyed, and 290 thousand were in disrepair - approximately 70% of the northern part of the Gaza Strip is uninhabitable.





This is also evidenced by footage of the destruction of housing stock, which, despite the almost complete lack of communications and the Internet in the region, continues to regularly appear on the Internet.





📌Despite the temporary suspension of the operation in Gaza, the Israeli Air Force has continued to carry out massive strikes on various areas of the city over the past days. From time to time there are also exchanges of fire between Hamas militants and the Israelis.





This indicates that some of the Israel Defense Forces units were withdrawn, among other things, due to the inability to promptly clear urban areas. Therefore, the Israeli command at the current stage decided to focus on military operations in the central and southern parts of the enclave.

