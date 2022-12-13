Used Antminer S9 for sale | Asic Bitmain Antminer S9 14T | crypto mining ASIC

Used Bitmain Antminer S9 for sale. Every miner undergoes rigorous testing to ensure their health.Bitmain Antminer s9 14 TH the World · Hash Rate: 14TH.
· Consumed only: 1323W.
· Efficiency: 0.098 J / GH.
· Voltage: 11.60 ~ 13.00V.
· Chip: 189x BM1387.
· Dimensions: 350mm (L) x 135mm (W) x 158mm (H).
· Cooling: 2x 12038 fans; Front fan: 6000rpm, Rear fan: 4300rpm.
· Temperature during use: 0 ° C - 40 ° C.
· Network: Ethernet.
· Frequency: Automatic
· Chip name: BM1387
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/Used-ASIC-Miner/Used-Miner-Details.asp?ID=245
#AntminerS9 #Asicminer #Bitmain #zeusmining
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.