Used Antminer S9 for sale | Asic Bitmain Antminer S9 14T | crypto mining ASIC
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Used Bitmain Antminer S9 for sale. Every miner undergoes rigorous testing to ensure their health.Bitmain Antminer s9 14 TH the World · Hash Rate: 14TH.

· Consumed only: 1323W.

· Efficiency: 0.098 J / GH.

· Voltage: 11.60 ~ 13.00V.

· Chip: 189x BM1387.

· Dimensions: 350mm (L) x 135mm (W) x 158mm (H).

· Cooling: 2x 12038 fans; Front fan: 6000rpm, Rear fan: 4300rpm.

· Temperature during use: 0 ° C - 40 ° C.

· Network: Ethernet.

· Frequency: Automatic

· Chip name: BM1387

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/Used-ASIC-Miner/Used-Miner-Details.asp?ID=245

#AntminerS9 #Asicminer #Bitmain #zeusmining

