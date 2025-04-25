Pakistan's defense minister: the situation in Kashmir could lead to an "all-out war" between his country & India - 2 Nuclear Powers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pakistan's defence minister has told Sky News that the situation in Kashmir could lead to an "all-out war" between his country and India.
India has blamed the attack on Pakistan but they have denied the claim, suggesting India had "staged" the shooting in a "false flag" operation. The defense minister warned his military was "prepared for any eventuality" amid escalating tensions and diplomatic measures from both sides.
Adding: India and Pakistan both have roughly the same number of nukes.