Rachel Maddow’s Unhinged Over-The-Top WARMONGERING!

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Feb 10, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowRachel Maddow is very sorry for the Ukrainian people, but they’re just going to have to keep on dying pointlessly in this war because Russia MUST BE DEFEATED, she says. Peace talks? No, sorry, making peace would be a form of giving in to Russia, she adds, so the Ukrainians are just going to have to keep on dying – if she has any say in the matter, that is.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether Maddow is just an ignoramus about Ukrainian history prior to Russia’s invasion or she’s openly lying.
Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
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