Rachel Maddow’s Unhinged Over-The-Top WARMONGERING!
What is happening
Published Yesterday
Feb 10, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowRachel Maddow is very sorry for the Ukrainian people, but they’re just going to have to keep on dying pointlessly in this war because Russia MUST BE DEFEATED, she says. Peace talks? No, sorry, making peace would be a form of giving in to Russia, she adds, so the Ukrainians are just going to have to keep on dying – if she has any say in the matter, that is. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether Maddow is just an ignoramus about Ukrainian history prior to Russia’s invasion or she’s openly lying. Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s... DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

Keywords
weaponsliesrussiaputinpeaceukrainewarmongeringrachel maddowthe jimmy dore showthejimmydoreshowunhinged over-the-top

