What Does It Mean to Be on the Lord's Side?

In this inspiring devotion, we reflect on the steadfast faith of Noah amid widespread rejection of God's message. Drawing parallels between Noah's time and today's world, the speaker urges believers to remain faithful in spreading the gospel, despite challenges and discouragement. Rich with biblical references and heartfelt prayers, this episode encourages viewers to trust in God's plan and continue sharing His word. Join us in this spiritual journey as we strive to be on the Lord's side, sharing His love and truth with those around us.
00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:18 Noah's Faith and Message
01:23 Modern Rejection of the Message
02:04 Encouragement for Preachers
02:16 Noah's Perseverance
03:06 The Coming Judgment
03:52 Call to Action
04:21 Biblical Examples of Faith
07:31 Final Appeal and Conclusion
09:54 Closing Prayer and Blessings