It looks like 5G is already here.

The experimental injections (otherwise known as 'vaccines') are 99% Graphene Oxide. Graphene Oxide is a poison, and has many detrimental effects on your body. One of the aims of the jab AND its subsequent booster shots is to fill you full of more and more GRAPHENE OXIDE. The Graphene Oxide in your body will connect you to the internet and, amongst other things, make you trackable. The microwaves from the 5G will trigger the Graphene Oxide in your body and basically set you up as part of a Global AI system. Also, Graphene Oxide is known to be very detrimental to your memory. This gradual wiping out of everyone's memory is what's known as 'Year Zero'. It sounds more like it belongs in a sci-fi horror movie, but it's REAL, ...'Year Zero' is basically a wiping out of the general population's memories so the coming 'Great Reset' Globalist Communist system can have a subservient, dumbed down, controllable, zombified population who remember very little about their lives. And, 5G is the technology that they will use to connect this coming dumbed down zombie population to the AI System. Hollywood tends to give us hints of what the Global Gangsters have planned for us.... watch the movie CELL with John Cusack for an idea of what's coming.