Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 19, 2025 – Epstein files to be released AFTER all names of powerful people are SCRUBBED

- Interview with Patrick Byrne on Election Fraud and Bolshevik Revolution (0:00)

- CloudFlare Internet Outage and Vulnerabilities (2:03)

- Brighteon's AI Engine and Decentralization Efforts (4:39)

- Comparison of AI Engines: Brighteon vs. Google and X (8:02)

- Special Report: Brighteon AI Slays Google Gemini 3 and Grok 4.1 (12:03)

- Epstein Files and Political Manipulation (25:33)

- Jeffrey Epstein's Role and the Depopulation Agenda (29:26)

- Patrick Byrne's Role in Exposing Election Fraud (44:51)

- The Role of Smartmatic and Election Manipulation (55:29)

- The Future of Election Integrity and Trump's Role (1:04:09)

- Critique of President's Actions and Internal Obstacles (1:06:16)

- Threats and Resistance Within the Administration (1:19:11)

- Personal Support and Criticism of Trump (1:20:18)

- The Enemy Within and Traitorous Actions (1:21:29)

- Availability and Impact of the Documentary and Book (1:23:08)

- Grand Jury Impaneled and Final Remarks (1:24:13)





