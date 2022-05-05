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CHRISTIANS RISE UP! Supreme Court Abortion Battle is Time For Final Stand
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40 views • May 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The demonic spirit of abortion is going to be EXORCISED! Pastor Todd Coconato joins The Stew Peters Show to praise the Lord for His divine intervention to save the unborn!
Check out this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jo5x-christians-rise-up-supreme-court-abortion-battle-is-time-for-final-stand.html
The demonic spirit of abortion is going to be EXORCISED! Pastor Todd Coconato joins The Stew Peters Show to praise the Lord for His divine intervention to save the unborn!
Check out this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13jo5x-christians-rise-up-supreme-court-abortion-battle-is-time-for-final-stand.html
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