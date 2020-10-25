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What is a single party system?
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19 views • October 25, 2020
What is a single party system? Very easy, it is called the Democratic Party wet dream! They are already embracing the thoughts and actions of Lenin in all outward appearances. They are of one mind, a single thought, subordination of the minoritry to the majority in all current events. They are, for all intents and purposes, a single party system within the system, and no dissention is permissable. When we see them savage their own for daring to have an original thought, they show us all.
Understanding what it is and what their intentions with it makes it very easy to see the truth underneath the word salad. We break this down to 10 minutes and everything you need to know about this single party system is right here, and it would be best to know it as this is your future America!
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
Understanding what it is and what their intentions with it makes it very easy to see the truth underneath the word salad. We break this down to 10 minutes and everything you need to know about this single party system is right here, and it would be best to know it as this is your future America!
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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