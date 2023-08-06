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Mel K & Clay Clark | How Will CBDCs & New Gold-backed BRICS+ Currency Impact Us?
The Mel K Show
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185 views • August 06, 2023

To learn more, please go to https://themelkshow.com/gold


Or https://bh-pm.com Promo Code MelK
There are many ways to protect your sovereignty from those that are actively seeking to take it away. Prepare and take action to protect your financial freedom and consider solutions away from the institutional financial technocracy at https://themelkshow.com/gold/
We encourage you to explore investing in precious metals by contacting Andrew Sorchini and his precious metals team at https://themelkshow.com/gold/
Andrew and his team are committed to bringing The Mel K Show subscribers the highest quality service and support.
To learn more, please go to www.MelKGold.com and we'll be in touch:
Thank you all for your support and we hope that this content and service helps you find some piece of mind in these unprecedented times.
Towards Truth & Justice,
Mel & Rob
God Wins!

Learn more about Clay Clark and his upcoming events:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Next Up Las Vegas, Nevada Aug 25 & 26. Promo code Mel K for discount to events.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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