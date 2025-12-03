❗️A 78-y/o civilian resident of Kurakhovo lost her home & her beloved grandson was murdered during the occupation of the city

❗️ A 78-year-old civilian resident of Kurakhovo lost her home and her beloved grandson during the occupation of the city.

"They killed my grandson. The TCC cut him off. Vitya's motorcycle got stuck between the wheels of their car. They dragged him along the asphalt for about thirty meters (98 feet). Then they sprayed his eyes with aerosol so he wouldn't see their faces,"

Galina said.