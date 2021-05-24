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⁣Part Four: The Protocols of Zion
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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175 views • May 24, 2021
⁣Sequel to Fall of the Cabal (Parts 11-17)
⁣So good.
So important.
Please enjoy and share them around.
⁣Part One: Who is the Cabal?
⁣Part Two: The Wrath of the Jesuit Council
⁣Part Three: Russian Revolution, Great Depression & WWII
⁣Part Four: The Protocols of Zion
⁣Part Five: Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the UN, and the ‘Peacekeepers’
⁣Part Six: Henry Kissinger - ⁣Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger
⁣Part Seven: NGO’s & So-called Charities
⁣Part Eight: ⁣Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.
⁣Part Nine: Bill Gates GMO Everything & Corruption of the World Health Organization
⁣Part Ten: Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections ⁣Part Eleven: Bill Gates involvement in Polluting Companies & His Philanthropy Fraud
⁣Part Twelve: Bill Gates’ ultimate weapon: Gene Drive T
⁣Part Thirteen: Final Exposure of Bill Gates. His Last Evil Schemes in the Lime-Lights

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