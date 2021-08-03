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TASA - July 26, 2021 - 4) What is the Federation and the Federal Republic - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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40 views • August 03, 2021
A monsters old machine waiting for its Assembly Men and Woman to be turned ON, that is the Federation! The Federation is the International hub where States Assembly use to communicate with other nations using the International law. The PKTF and the Marshal work for the Federation. And, why Biden administrator and all his Incorporated Agencies want to crack down on Domestic violence. We will keep the Rats out of our State Assemblies. Troublemakers and Sleep cells don't belong in People's Government. We are NOT a Corporate Government! We are peaceful State Citizens doing our Public Duty. WAR is not the Answer, it's the PROBLEM! War benefits only the Criminals, that is the Incorporations of Wall Street Parasites. Wars don't benefit anything else beside the Tugs and the Mobs. The Municipal government is a Theocracy form of government, the US the Territorial government is a Democracy ended as Kleptocracy, and We the People are a Republic form of government. The Republic form of government is a foundation where the founding fathers declared independence on. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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