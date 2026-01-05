BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maduro Captured - Venezuelans Celebrate - Warmth Of Collectivism
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 3 days ago

How the U.S. captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro


After months of preparation that included building a replica of Nicolás Maduro's compound and studying his daily habits, U.S. forces arrived at the Venezuelan president's residence in downtown Caracas just after 2 a.m. local time Saturday.


President Trump and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, detailed the stunning operation that ended with Maduro's capture to bring him to the U.S. to face narcoterrorism charges.


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-us-captured-venezuela-nicolas-maduro-dan-caine-trump/



Venezuelans worldwide celebrate as exiles react to Maduro’s capture


Joyful crowds gathered in Miami, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Madrid after Maduro capture


Venezuelans across the globe took to the streets after the capture of Nicolás Maduro, whose rule was marked by economic collapse and mass migration out of the oil-rich nation.


Venezuelans in Miami, Fla., Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Madrid, Spain, donned Venezuela’s national colors and waved flags hours after President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife had been flown out of the country following an overnight U.S. military operation.


https://www.foxnews.com/world/see-pics-venezuelans-worldwide-celebrate-as-exiles-react-to-maduros-capture



Mamdani strongly condemns Trump's capture of Venezuelan leader Maduro as 'act of war'


Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani says he was briefed on plans to imprison Venezuelan leader


New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Saturday he was briefed on plans to imprison Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife in New York City, calling their capture an "act of war and a violation of federal and international law."


President Donald Trump announced the couple's capture in a "large scale strike" Saturday morning, following months of assaults on suspected drug vessels allegedly tied to the Venezuelan regime in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific.


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nyc-mayor-strongly-condemns-trumps-capture-venezuelan-leader-maduro-act-war



Beware Mamdani’s ‘warmth of collectivism’


Those who decline the invitation to embrace the vision are not just ungrateful: they are traitors to the cause of human perfection


One of the things I admire about Zohran Mamdani is his candor. You know where you stand with him. Mamdani, who was sworn in a few days ago by Senator Bernie Sanders as New York’s first Muslim mayor and also its first avowedly socialist mayor, makes no bones about his ambitions. He was elected as a “democratic socialist,” he said, and he intends to govern as one. “We will,” he said in the most commented upon phrase from his inauguration speech, “replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”


https://spectator.com/article/beware-mamdanis-warmth-of-collectivism/?edition=us



Newsom decrys court ruling overturning California open-carry ban


A federal appellate court has struck down California’s ban on openly carrying firearms in most parts of the state, ruling that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment. The decision, issued Friday by a divided Ninth Circuit panel, marks a significant shift in the state’s long-standing approach to gun regulation.


https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/nation/california/2026/01/03/california-open-carry-ban-overturned-ninth-circuit/88006233007/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

Laura Harris
U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

Belle Carter
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy