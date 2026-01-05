Maduro Captured - Venezuelans Celebrate - Warmth Of Collectivism

How the U.S. captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro





After months of preparation that included building a replica of Nicolás Maduro's compound and studying his daily habits, U.S. forces arrived at the Venezuelan president's residence in downtown Caracas just after 2 a.m. local time Saturday.





President Trump and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, detailed the stunning operation that ended with Maduro's capture to bring him to the U.S. to face narcoterrorism charges.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-us-captured-venezuela-nicolas-maduro-dan-caine-trump/









Venezuelans worldwide celebrate as exiles react to Maduro’s capture





Joyful crowds gathered in Miami, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Madrid after Maduro capture





Venezuelans across the globe took to the streets after the capture of Nicolás Maduro, whose rule was marked by economic collapse and mass migration out of the oil-rich nation.





Venezuelans in Miami, Fla., Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Madrid, Spain, donned Venezuela’s national colors and waved flags hours after President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife had been flown out of the country following an overnight U.S. military operation.





https://www.foxnews.com/world/see-pics-venezuelans-worldwide-celebrate-as-exiles-react-to-maduros-capture









Mamdani strongly condemns Trump's capture of Venezuelan leader Maduro as 'act of war'





Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani says he was briefed on plans to imprison Venezuelan leader





New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Saturday he was briefed on plans to imprison Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife in New York City, calling their capture an "act of war and a violation of federal and international law."





President Donald Trump announced the couple's capture in a "large scale strike" Saturday morning, following months of assaults on suspected drug vessels allegedly tied to the Venezuelan regime in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nyc-mayor-strongly-condemns-trumps-capture-venezuelan-leader-maduro-act-war









Beware Mamdani’s ‘warmth of collectivism’





Those who decline the invitation to embrace the vision are not just ungrateful: they are traitors to the cause of human perfection





One of the things I admire about Zohran Mamdani is his candor. You know where you stand with him. Mamdani, who was sworn in a few days ago by Senator Bernie Sanders as New York’s first Muslim mayor and also its first avowedly socialist mayor, makes no bones about his ambitions. He was elected as a “democratic socialist,” he said, and he intends to govern as one. “We will,” he said in the most commented upon phrase from his inauguration speech, “replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”





https://spectator.com/article/beware-mamdanis-warmth-of-collectivism/?edition=us









Newsom decrys court ruling overturning California open-carry ban





A federal appellate court has struck down California’s ban on openly carrying firearms in most parts of the state, ruling that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment. The decision, issued Friday by a divided Ninth Circuit panel, marks a significant shift in the state’s long-standing approach to gun regulation.





https://www.desertsun.com/story/news/nation/california/2026/01/03/california-open-carry-ban-overturned-ninth-circuit/88006233007/