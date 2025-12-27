Look down at your feet, where is the path You are on taking you?





Look at the path you are on because it has an end, death is waiting for you tat the end of your path?





Jeremiah asks You to consider “Stand at the crossroads, and look, and ask for the ancient paths, where the good way is, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls.”





The good way is Jesus Christ and that is the only path that leads to eternal life.





Life (Your current path) - Death - Judgment - Eternity, choose well my friend because eternity is a very long time.



