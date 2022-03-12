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Tithes were OT Levite grain & cattle. Fraud pastors stealing 10% income tax. Sell home & refund now!
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53 views • March 12, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). Those pastors who are not refunding tithes and apologizing are thieves and sheep shearers. First tithe money income tax was enforced by Emperor Charlemagne in 777 A.D. In the Old Testament, the pastors do not explain that it was a theocratic government so the tithe was a tax code to pay for the ceremonial laws’ obligations with grain and produce and livestock. We are living in a democratic society that does not maintain sacrifice and a Levitical priesthood who keep the ceremonial laws. The church ministers had to come up with a reason to get church income to pay their own pastors’ salaries, when the American government stopped collecting tax subsidy for the churches from the citizens in the 1870s, and the churches had to find its own income from 1873 onward. American churches did not collect tithes until the 1870s and it is a relatively new doctrine. When you apply it to a monetary system taxing the people who are trying to make a living, you get all kinds of financial problems and bankruptcies and family difficulties, because God does not order the poor real Christians who have been gang-stalked and their income cut off by the Illuminati NWO to give 10% of their income. God is not a mafia extortionist collecting money from shop owners. The third type of tithe was a festival tithe of grown crops for Israel’s three festivals. This tithe was not for only the priests necessarily, but it was for the farmers’ families themselves and their servants. Some were given to the Levite priests. It was sort of like a party. Everything was edible and there is no mention of money and credit cards and gold and retirement pension percentages and a part of the money you got for selling your car. It is erroneous and a lie when the Calvary Chapel pedophile cannibal Satanist organization Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s Pastor JD Farag says that a tithe is 30% of your salary, if the Bible is to be interpreted literally. You cannot call it a tithe or giving, but when you pay a 10% of your income, you are paying an income tax. The tithes were thousands of years ago. You need to stick with context from the Bible, and not follow the redefined Bible verses of these pastors. When you leave out the “text” from the word “context,” you end up with “con,” and the modern day pastors are conducting this “con” fraud scam business crime on their sheeple church members. There is a con job going on in the modern day church, and it is called a “monetary tithe system.” A lot of these religious Christian freak hordes are going bankrupt, because they are paying this monetary income tax to their churches. The crops and livestock tithes went into the storage and barns, and it never went to any church bank account or to a pastor’s salary or to a pastor’s retirement pension. The churches started using ushers to stick money collection baskets in front of each church member sitting in the pews, in order to embarrass them if they do not give, and to put pressure on them to give.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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