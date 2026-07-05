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Babylon is fallen: apostate churches support spiritualism & LGBT inclusion gospel (see link in description box)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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https://old.bitchute.com/video/2pVE86y3ka4g/


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

DISCLAIMER: I do NOT support Charles Lawson but I do agree with what he is saying in this video.

Credits to Don Killumunati

The fallen churches are preaching a different gospel other than the gospel of the kingdom of God. They are preaching spiritualism and the LGBT inclusion gospel which is most definitely not of God.

COME OUT of these babylonian, apostate churches as per God’s fourth and last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5. Come out of Babylon rather joining her including the babylonian roman catholic church, that mother church, and her harlot protestant, orthodox and evangelical churches.


COME OUT of these fallen, apostate churches which have been hijacked by satan and the LGBT crowd and turn to Christ, the Christ of the Bible, your God, Savior, Creator and soon returning King and His holy written word.


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington


Keywords
fathergodholy spirityeshualgbtson of godspiritualismelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comforterapostate churches
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