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Lifehacks for energy and focus, memory enhancers & more 🎙️ August Biohacking Q&A #15
jroseland
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18 views • August 09, 2022

I'll be answering some of the July Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast. Sorry, I've been out of touch lately! I'm about to unveil a new project that has been consuming me, and I've been publishing content on Minds.com, which I won't on YouTube.


11:47 Bacopa for long-term memory

20:30 Lifehacks for energy and focus

24:06 Resisting heroin relapse?

27:53 Modafinil in Europe?

29:54 Vasopressin

32:25 Journaling strategies

37:47 Minds.com - Connect with me 🔗 https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

📨 Got Biohacking or Lifehacking Questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q & A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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biohackingjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetbiohacking podcastbiohacking coachingsupplementing nicotinebacopa for memorylong term memoryherbs for memorylifehacks for energyresisting heroin relapsemodafinil in europevasopressinjournaling strategiesoxiracetam in europeanxiolytic nootropicscognitive hiitbiohacking consulting
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