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COVID 19 Media and Governments 022 - Agenda 21 - Agenda 2030 And The Hegelian Dialectic New Normal
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151 views • March 11, 2021
Repetition is probably the oldest form of brainwashing but still one of the most effective and they're using it on YOU.
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