George Papadopoulos shares insights into the Russia investigation and standing for truth

George Papadopolous (Former Foreign Policy Advisor for President Trump)

X: https://x.com/GeorgePapa19?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gpapadopoulos7/







George Demetrios Papadopoulos is better known as the former foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Born into a prosperous family of Greek immigrants, he began his career as an unpaid intern at Hudson Institute but quickly developed an interest in national politics and joined Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as a foreign policy advisor. By then, he had met Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud, who later informed him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and introduced him to a woman he claimed was Putin’s niece. Instead of reporting the incident directly to the FBI, he mistakenly passed the information to the Australian High Commissioner in London over drinks. Later, as the FBI interrogated him, he lied, allowing Mifsud to escape. It led to his arrest and fourteen days imprisonment. He is now an independent oil, gas, and policy consultant based in Los Angeles.





Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot to Bring Down President Trump

https://www.amazon.com/Deep-State-Target-Crosshairs-President/dp/1635764939

Agape by Simona

SIMONA MANGIANTE collection

https://agape-by-simona.myshopify.com/

VIDEO (Open): MSNBC excitement over indictment- (802) Ex-Donald Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Sentenced To 14 Days For Lying To Feds | Deadline | MSNBC - YouTube







The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com





Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W





Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee





Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6







Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/

Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/





CharLee email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

[email protected]