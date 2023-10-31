George Papadopoulos shares insights into the Russia investigation and standing for truth

George Papadopolous (Former Foreign Policy Advisor for President Trump)
X: https://x.com/GeorgePapa19?s=20
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gpapadopoulos7/
George Demetrios Papadopoulos is better known as the former foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Born into a prosperous family of Greek immigrants, he began his career as an unpaid intern at Hudson Institute but quickly developed an interest in national politics and joined Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign as a foreign policy advisor. By then, he had met Maltese academic Joseph Mifsud, who later informed him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and introduced him to a woman he claimed was Putin’s niece. Instead of reporting the incident directly to the FBI, he mistakenly passed the information to the Australian High Commissioner in London over drinks. Later, as the FBI interrogated him, he lied, allowing Mifsud to escape. It led to his arrest and fourteen days imprisonment. He is now an independent oil, gas, and policy consultant based in Los Angeles.
https://www.amazon.com/Deep-State-Target-Crosshairs-President/dp/1635764939
https://agape-by-simona.myshopify.com/
VIDEO (Open): MSNBC excitement over indictment- (802) Ex-Donald Trump Aide George Papadopoulos Sentenced To 14 Days For Lying To Feds | Deadline | MSNBC - YouTube
The Do Not Talk website and store.
https://www.do-not-talk.com
Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W
Buy American, support American.
https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee
Video:
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk
Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6
Podcast sites:
iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/
Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/
Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/
Social Media:
X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS
Locals: notalk.locals.com
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk
Truth Social: @DONOTTALK
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
CharLee email: [email protected]
Kirk email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.