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Do Men Suck at Emotional Labor? Redonkulas.com
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89 views • February 03, 2020
The better question would be: Is emotional labor even real? Or is it another female fantasy designed to win the Oppression Olympics?

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Original Article
https://greatist.com/live/emotional-labor

Sources
https://www.statista.com/statistics/191226/reported-forcible-rape-rate-in-the-us-since-1990/
https://reason.com/2017/07/28/discredited-the-legend-of-mattress-girl/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jan/26/kirsten-gillibrand-blasted-decision-invite-columbi/
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2018/12/26/stare-rape-is-now-official-honestly/
https://thewaterpipe.wordpress.com/2013/12/22/can-a-fart-be-misogynist/
https://www.barstoolsports.com/undefined/nypd-giving-out-tickets-for-manspreading-on-the-subway
http://www.niussp.org/article/half-the-worlds-population-reaching-below-replacement-fertility/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-more-unpaid-work-women-do-than-men-2017-03-07
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/if-youre-not-stragiht-youre-at-higher-risk-for-domestic-violence-180949988/
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/reasons-why-single-mothers-are-amazing
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://mg.co.za/article/2017-05-19-00-not-all-men-misses-the-point
https://dadsdivorce.com/articles/dads-represent-85-of-child-support-providers-pay-more-than-female-payers/
https://www.worldometers.info/abortions/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/oct/19/why-i-wont-date-another-male-feminist
https://nextshark.com/tinder-30-percent-of-users-married-women-cheat/
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/people/polyamory-the-women-in-love-with-more-than-one-person-1.3792530

Video Throwbacks
Should You Give Your Ex Another Chance?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keoJhr4o6do
Chick Speak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGeVxmohqyc
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Jennercide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s653b8v8024
Keywords
feminismhumorredpillemotional labor
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