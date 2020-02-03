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Do Men Suck at Emotional Labor? Redonkulas.com
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89 views • February 03, 2020
The better question would be: Is emotional labor even real? Or is it another female fantasy designed to win the Oppression Olympics?
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
Original Article
https://greatist.com/live/emotional-labor
Sources
https://www.statista.com/statistics/191226/reported-forcible-rape-rate-in-the-us-since-1990/
https://reason.com/2017/07/28/discredited-the-legend-of-mattress-girl/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jan/26/kirsten-gillibrand-blasted-decision-invite-columbi/
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2018/12/26/stare-rape-is-now-official-honestly/
https://thewaterpipe.wordpress.com/2013/12/22/can-a-fart-be-misogynist/
https://www.barstoolsports.com/undefined/nypd-giving-out-tickets-for-manspreading-on-the-subway
http://www.niussp.org/article/half-the-worlds-population-reaching-below-replacement-fertility/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-more-unpaid-work-women-do-than-men-2017-03-07
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/if-youre-not-stragiht-youre-at-higher-risk-for-domestic-violence-180949988/
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/reasons-why-single-mothers-are-amazing
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://mg.co.za/article/2017-05-19-00-not-all-men-misses-the-point
https://dadsdivorce.com/articles/dads-represent-85-of-child-support-providers-pay-more-than-female-payers/
https://www.worldometers.info/abortions/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/oct/19/why-i-wont-date-another-male-feminist
https://nextshark.com/tinder-30-percent-of-users-married-women-cheat/
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/people/polyamory-the-women-in-love-with-more-than-one-person-1.3792530
Video Throwbacks
Should You Give Your Ex Another Chance?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keoJhr4o6do
Chick Speak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGeVxmohqyc
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Jennercide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s653b8v8024
Brought to you by Shotgun Rebellion
Watch the music video for "Outlaw Ways" on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqtsdzuPSmM
Purchase albums and songs on...
CDBaby: http://store.cdbaby.com/cd/shotgunrebellion13
Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/station/play/4126658734320829229
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4CmuYtGNt6q3qefts822r8
iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1378852103
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G9M316P/
Also brought to you by Frank Cervi's "CorporateLand"
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi-ebook/dp/B01N6SDQ32
Brett William Mauser's "After the Day"
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/after-the-day-remake#/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.dailymotion.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Original Article
https://greatist.com/live/emotional-labor
Sources
https://www.statista.com/statistics/191226/reported-forcible-rape-rate-in-the-us-since-1990/
https://reason.com/2017/07/28/discredited-the-legend-of-mattress-girl/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jan/26/kirsten-gillibrand-blasted-decision-invite-columbi/
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2018/12/26/stare-rape-is-now-official-honestly/
https://thewaterpipe.wordpress.com/2013/12/22/can-a-fart-be-misogynist/
https://www.barstoolsports.com/undefined/nypd-giving-out-tickets-for-manspreading-on-the-subway
http://www.niussp.org/article/half-the-worlds-population-reaching-below-replacement-fertility/
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-more-unpaid-work-women-do-than-men-2017-03-07
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/if-youre-not-stragiht-youre-at-higher-risk-for-domestic-violence-180949988/
https://www.theodysseyonline.com/reasons-why-single-mothers-are-amazing
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://mg.co.za/article/2017-05-19-00-not-all-men-misses-the-point
https://dadsdivorce.com/articles/dads-represent-85-of-child-support-providers-pay-more-than-female-payers/
https://www.worldometers.info/abortions/
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/sep/11/men-help-decide-woman-abortion
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/oct/19/why-i-wont-date-another-male-feminist
https://nextshark.com/tinder-30-percent-of-users-married-women-cheat/
https://www.divorcesource.com/blog/why-women-file-80-percent-of-divorces/
https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/people/polyamory-the-women-in-love-with-more-than-one-person-1.3792530
Video Throwbacks
Should You Give Your Ex Another Chance?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keoJhr4o6do
Chick Speak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGeVxmohqyc
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Jennercide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s653b8v8024
Keywords
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