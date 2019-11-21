Do You Hear The Thunder Now?!!

Do you understand how late the hour is, and that at any moment, Father will take to Himself His first-fruits remnant, and those who are left will remain to face the Great Tribulation. He is calling all those who have not yet chosen Him to come out of the world and pick up His or Her cross and follow Him. The time is now! We are not guaranteed tomorrow. Make a choice for Yahushua. No choice is a choice for the enemy. Father loves you with all of His heart but you must choose Him..



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Images:



Greg Olson - O Jerusalem

Yongsung Kim - Christ stretching His hand out to His children



Music:



- The Elder Scrolls - Northpoint Nocturne

- Footprints in The Sand - Leona Lewis - SME On behalf of: Syco Music UK

- Aftermath - A Fallen Civilization-334 - rhsoundtracks - AdRev for Rights Holder

- Is Your Name Written in The Book of Life?

- I'llBeHonest.com- Count The Cost



For a complete list of scriptures to this message, CAN YOU NOT HEAR THE THUNDER AT MY APPROACH? received Jan. 2, 2019, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.



If you are led to support this ministry, please see information located on the blog-site. You are all in our prayers, and we thank you for always coming along side of us to walk this out with us together.



Thank you always for your support and prayers.



Julie & Family