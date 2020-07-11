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Maxwell, Epstein and the Control of Science since WW2
A Variety of Things
A Variety of Things
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119 views • July 11, 2020
Tracing the Eugenicists' technofascist takeover from World War 2 until present day by looking at the role of Ghislaine Maxwell's two leading men: her father Robert Maxwell and her 'business partner' Jeffrey Epstein. In the first part I go through some fascinating history to set the stage, and then I get to more & more recent events to show that SCIENCE was co-opted to direct humanity into our current, near devastating condition.
Topics covered: US Army's "Project RUSTY", NASA & JPL, Chinese studies of Population Control, Cybernetics, Wuhan connection, Qian Xeusen (who?) and more.
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maxwellepsteincontrol of science
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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