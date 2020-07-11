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Maxwell, Epstein and the Control of Science since WW2
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119 views • July 11, 2020
Tracing the Eugenicists' technofascist takeover from World War 2 until present day by looking at the role of Ghislaine Maxwell's two leading men: her father Robert Maxwell and her 'business partner' Jeffrey Epstein. In the first part I go through some fascinating history to set the stage, and then I get to more & more recent events to show that SCIENCE was co-opted to direct humanity into our current, near devastating condition.
Topics covered: US Army's "Project RUSTY", NASA & JPL, Chinese studies of Population Control, Cybernetics, Wuhan connection, Qian Xeusen (who?) and more.
Topics covered: US Army's "Project RUSTY", NASA & JPL, Chinese studies of Population Control, Cybernetics, Wuhan connection, Qian Xeusen (who?) and more.
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