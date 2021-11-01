A hard Vision of Nuclear War 1/11/21@ 4:30pm

A horrible vision of nuclear war. Please pray about whether the Holy Spirit is leading you to watch this video. It is somewhat graphic in its details.

Romans 10:9-10

9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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