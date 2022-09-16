Right Dissident CHINESE AMERICANS ARE RACIST AND THATS OKAY!!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 15, 2022
Dalton takes to the streets of Miami asking everyone the hard hitting questions. Dressed in a banana costume!?!? We also go deep into the Asian community and it’s desire to remain left alone by homeless blacks.
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