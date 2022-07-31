Past, present and what is still to come...

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Please watch till the end. It seems a lost battle but in this era of the kingdom of the beast, Gods' words shall be fulfilled. We have to rise up, expose all evil, not like sitting ducks waiting to be slaughtered. Never sell your soul to the devil, put on the full armor of God, the breast plate of righteousness and the shield of faith 🙏