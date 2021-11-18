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"Disease & Decay In America" - SUPER-DISEASES, ZOMBIES & THE FAILURE OF 'SCIENCE'
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405 views • November 18, 2021
#Prophecy #Pandemic #Zombies (Like these videos for a wider reach!)
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful events and great signs from heaven. – (Luke 21:11) Super-diseases will stalk the future, plagues that governments can't control. The 4th horse- a pale horse- Death by pestilence. The Lord is warning of these things. Zombies will arise from "sickness", high fevers and lack of water will fuel a growing population of reanimé (the undead). Water shortages will affect the world. We are wise to prepare with PRAYER, it will ONLY BE THE BLOOD OF JESUS that covers people from contracting these PLAGUES. Medical science that is idolized so greatly now will be helpless before these prophetic changes. Let us hear the word of the Lord.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
Disease & Decay In America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/02/disease-decay-in-america-june-18-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
A PALE HORSE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/10/behold-a-pale-horse-july-10-2019/
THE UNCLEAN FROG THAT SHEDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/24/9690/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There will be great earthquakes, famines and pestilences in various places, and fearful events and great signs from heaven. – (Luke 21:11) Super-diseases will stalk the future, plagues that governments can't control. The 4th horse- a pale horse- Death by pestilence. The Lord is warning of these things. Zombies will arise from "sickness", high fevers and lack of water will fuel a growing population of reanimé (the undead). Water shortages will affect the world. We are wise to prepare with PRAYER, it will ONLY BE THE BLOOD OF JESUS that covers people from contracting these PLAGUES. Medical science that is idolized so greatly now will be helpless before these prophetic changes. Let us hear the word of the Lord.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
Disease & Decay In America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/02/disease-decay-in-america-june-18-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
A PALE HORSE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/10/behold-a-pale-horse-july-10-2019/
THE UNCLEAN FROG THAT SHEDS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/24/9690/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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