The Crazy Islamic Version of Jesus Return

2 views Dec 30, 2022This very short video explains the Islamic version of Jesus return, which is very different than the Christian version from the Holy Scriptures. This obviously is not the same Jesus. It's actually a huge insult to our Jesus. Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. In the end every knee shall bow, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father. (2 Phillipians 2:10-11).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.