The Crazy Islamic Version of Jesus Return

This very short video explains the Islamic version of Jesus return, which is very different than the Christian version from the Holy Scriptures. This obviously is not the same Jesus. It's actually a huge insult to our Jesus. Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. In the end every knee shall bow, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father. (2 Phillipians 2:10-11).


