Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Crazy Islamic Version of Jesus Return
88 views
channel image
Freed From Evil
Published 18 hours ago |

2 views Dec 30, 2022This very short video explains the Islamic version of Jesus return, which is very different than the Christian version from the Holy Scriptures. This obviously is not the same Jesus. It's actually a huge insult to our Jesus. Jesus is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. In the end every knee shall bow, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father. (2 Phillipians 2:10-11).

Keywords
revelationjesus returnislamic propohecy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket