Puretrauma357
1543 Subscribers
153 views
Published Yesterday

This Video Contains Alot of Evidence That Directed Energy Weapons Are Being Used In Many Places. Much To See. Example Tyres Without Metal Perfectly Intact, Tyres With Metal Gone. Trees With The Most Water Content Burning From The Inside Out. Plastic Left Unharmed Metal Destroyed. Can Anyone Say Microwave?

weaponsenergydirectproof they exist

