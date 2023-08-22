This Video Contains Alot of Evidence That Directed Energy Weapons Are Being Used In Many Places. Much To See. Example Tyres Without Metal Perfectly Intact, Tyres With Metal Gone. Trees With The Most Water Content Burning From The Inside Out. Plastic Left Unharmed Metal Destroyed. Can Anyone Say Microwave?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.