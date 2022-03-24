© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power Projection of Drug Cartels vs Mexican Home Owners; + Antifa Terrorism
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • March 24, 2022
Power projection is a game theoretical aspect with an expected outcome, which people take into account before acting. In Mexico, the #drug #cartels have tremendous power, and one opened a beach club with pounding pounding incredibly loud music right next to a ritzy and expensive condominium building. Upon hearing the music, I instantly knew I would not be purchasing, and thus the homeowners had the value of the property vastly diminished.
This is a case for the free market did not work completely because of the power of one person, and their ability to project power, having a negative externality on the homeowners. Similarly, and #AnTifa is actively issue in terroristic threats against conservative groups who would like to demonstrate, and much as mexico, the Law seems to do nothing.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
This is a case for the free market did not work completely because of the power of one person, and their ability to project power, having a negative externality on the homeowners. Similarly, and #AnTifa is actively issue in terroristic threats against conservative groups who would like to demonstrate, and much as mexico, the Law seems to do nothing.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.