© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARENTS WATCH NOW - Ex NHS Nurse Louise Hampton Speaks The Truth & FACTS
Follow
2
Share
Report
366 views • August 08, 2021
Thank Louise for courageously speaking out about the poisonous MRNA non-vaccine. The only thing she got wrong is the term live virus - a virus is a non living organism.
The COVID19 'death toll' is a fiction created by declaring that people who die of old age or chronic conditions have died of or with COVID19. If the lying innumerate cargo cultists who pretend to be a government wanted to manage COVID19, they would demand accurate figures, like they have since the doomsday book. COVID19 is a vehicle which is being used to push humanity into a dystopian slave state future.
In a sense these people who que in lines to get the jab is the reason why this pandemic came this far, cause they are the majority. So if they drop like flies only woke people should remain - for the Good of Humanity - ALL these information have been out there from the start, those who choose to ignore it deserve everything they get. Period.
The COVID19 'death toll' is a fiction created by declaring that people who die of old age or chronic conditions have died of or with COVID19. If the lying innumerate cargo cultists who pretend to be a government wanted to manage COVID19, they would demand accurate figures, like they have since the doomsday book. COVID19 is a vehicle which is being used to push humanity into a dystopian slave state future.
In a sense these people who que in lines to get the jab is the reason why this pandemic came this far, cause they are the majority. So if they drop like flies only woke people should remain - for the Good of Humanity - ALL these information have been out there from the start, those who choose to ignore it deserve everything they get. Period.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.