PARENTS WATCH NOW - Ex NHS Nurse Louise Hampton Speaks The Truth & FACTS

Thank Louise for courageously speaking out about the poisonous MRNA non-vaccine. The only thing she got wrong is the term live virus - a virus is a non living organism.



The COVID19 'death toll' is a fiction created by declaring that people who die of old age or chronic conditions have died of or with COVID19. If the lying innumerate cargo cultists who pretend to be a government wanted to manage COVID19, they would demand accurate figures, like they have since the doomsday book. COVID19 is a vehicle which is being used to push humanity into a dystopian slave state future.



In a sense these people who que in lines to get the jab is the reason why this pandemic came this far, cause they are the majority. So if they drop like flies only woke people should remain - for the Good of Humanity - ALL these information have been out there from the start, those who choose to ignore it deserve everything they get. Period.