Sabbath worship services: Christmas: its origins & traditions

Credits to the Seventh Day Christians church.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath, December 24, 2022.





What is the real spirit behind Christmas? What does the tree represent and why do we decorate it and place gifts underneath it? Why have we been taught to lie to our children and teach them to believe in a man named Santa Claus? Is it coincidence that Santa also spells Satan?





Long before December 25 was associated with the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, winter celebrations have been observed in various ways around the world. From the Norse celebrating Yule to the ancient Romans celebrating Saturnalia in honour of their pagan god Saturn, pagan festivities and idol worship were successfully disguised as Christian by the Roman Catholic Church.





Ancient Babylon worshipped Nimrod and Tammuz with December 25 being the birthday of Tammuz. Sun god Mithra was also honoured on December 25. Is it just a coincidence that a Catholic bishop selected December 25 as the date of birth of Christ in 354 to coincide with the end of pagan Saturnalia in Rome?





The Christmas tree is described in Jeremiah 10:2-5: Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not. They are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must needs be borne, because they cannot go. Be not afraid of them; for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good.





Christ was not born on December 25. Nowhere in the Bible is Christmas mentioned or ordained by God. So why observe something that is not approved by Him? If the Almighty Father wanted us to keep His Son’s birthday, then He would have provided us with the date of His birth in His holy book!





Will you choose man’s pagan-tainted traditions over the truth and holiness of Christ? Will you stand up for the Truth that is found in the Father (Deuteronomy 32:4), in His Son, Jesus (John 14:6), in the Holy Spirit (1 John 5:6), in the Word (John 17:17) and in His holy ten commandments, which represent His love and character (Exodus 20; Psalm 119:151; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3).





