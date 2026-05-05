Varials - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2201

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the metalcore band, Varials, while on the “Where The Light Leaves Release Tour 2026” with Unity TX, Heavy//Hitter, and Boltcutter. Varials is currently supporting their newest album, Where The Light Leaves.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 14, 2026

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH VARIALS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/VarialsPA

Instagram - https://instagram.com/varialspa

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@varialsband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/VarialsPA





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

00:55 Kitchen

04:50 Lounge

08:36 Bunks

10:44 Bathroom





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.



