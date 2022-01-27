NYC: Possible Botched Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine on Children

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Supervisor: “Make sure it’s the right one. Some people got the wrong one.”
[NEW YORK Jan. 26, 2022] Whistleblower recordings obtained by Project Veritas appear to show medical staff and supervisors admitting they used the wrong dilutant in giving the COVID-19 Vaccine to children, lower income, and homeless adults, and confirming the error “could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects.” The company, DocGo and their subsidiary Ambulnz, failed to disclose the incidents. It is also unclear if any affected patients were ever notified.
Full report at ProjectVeritas.com